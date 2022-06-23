News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police release CCTV imagery following Hatfield brawl

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:05 PM June 23, 2022
A man in a black jacket with white trim.

Seven individuals were arrested following the fight. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

CCTV imagery of a fight in Hatfield has been released by police.

The fight reportedly involved "a large group of people", and took place near the B6426 Queensway road at approximately 1.40pm on Monday June 13.

Four people were injured, with two taken to hospital for treatment, and seven individuals were arrested afterwards.

Of these arrests, a 20-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of Class A drugs.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and theft from a shop.

Lastly, a 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

They have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A man in a black jacket, blue trousers and blue trainers.

Hertfordshire Police have released a CCTV image of an individual who may be able to assist with their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

A spokesperson from Herts police said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened and as part of that officers would like to identify the person in the image.

"He was in the area at the time of the incident and could be able to assist with enquiries."

Information can be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/46907/22. 

Anonymous information can also be given, by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.


Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hatfield News

