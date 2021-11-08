News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Welwyn

Dan Mountney

Published: 9:59 AM November 8, 2021
The incident happened near on Digswell Hill near the Red Lion pub. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Welwyn on Friday. 

Shortly before 5pm on Friday, November 5, a Fiat 500 collided with a male pedestrian on Digswell Hill near to the Red Lion pub, and it is believed he was crossing the road at the time of the collision. 

He was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with serious injuries, and he remains there in a critical condition. 

PC Hollie Nicholson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident or who may have dash cam footage relating to it. 

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a male pedestrian in the area? Please get in touch.” 

You can report any information by emailing hollie.nicholson@beds.police.uk. You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

