Met Police officer denies sexually assaulting male colleague

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:04 PM May 28, 2022
Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charg

Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court. - Credit: PA

A Metropolitan Police officer from Welwyn Garden City is due to go on trial next year after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting a colleague. 

PC Joseph Demir, 24, of Birch Court, denied the single charge when he appeared for an 18-minute plea hearing at Harrow Crown Court in London, on Thursday (May 26). 

The charge relates to an incident on March 10 2020, in which Demir is accused of inappropriately touching a male colleague’s groin over his clothing at Hendon Training School. 

The defendant, wearing a dark blue suit, a light shirt and a blue tie, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter a plea of not guilty. 

Demir, who is attached to the North West Basic Command Unit and has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail. 

He is due to stand trial at Harrow Crown Court on May 8, 2023. 

