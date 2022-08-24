Drivers stopped in Welwyn Garden City speeding operation

A number of drivers were stopped by officers during a speeding operation in Welwyn Garden City last weekend.

PCSO Jack Andrews, PC Darren Turner and PC Andrew Dockerill from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out the operation in Panshanger on Saturday.

Five drivers were stopped and given words of advice around the speed they were travelling at, while a traffic offence report was also given out to a motorist for driving otherwise in accordance with a license.

“The speeding operation was set up after we had received feedback on echo, our community voice platform, that residents were concerned about speeding in the Panshanger area,” said Sergeant Emma Francis, from the SNT.

“We hope that these speed checks have had a positive impact on the community and that we have helped to educate drivers about the speeds they should be travelling at on local roads.

“Thank you to all those who shared their concerns. Please do continue submitting your feedback on echo as it’s instrumental in helping us plan operations and target our resources.”