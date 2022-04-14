News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Police operation to tackle catalytic converter thefts in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:30 PM April 14, 2022
Police officers have been tackling the theft of catalytic converters in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere.

Police officers have been tackling the theft of catalytic converters in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Danny Loo

A proactive police operation to tackle the theft of catalytic converters in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere resulted in officers identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in the crime.

Police had been targeting hotspot areas to deter and prevent offenders from stealing the devices following an increase in the number of thefts locally.

The owner of the vehicle has been identified but officers are still seeking the suspected thieves.

Although no arrests were made patrols will continue to ensure the community and their vehicles are kept safe from theft.

A spokesperson for WH police said: "Information from the public is vital is tackling this crime.

"If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, please call 999 immediately, giving as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations.

"Even if the attempt was unsuccessful, any information we receive allows us to build up a picture of exactly what is going on and ensure we focus our attention to hotspot locations."

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

The Welwyn Garden City property is for sale for offers in excess of £1.1m. 

Hot Properties | Gallery

Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

QEII Hospital | Live

Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital

Laura Bill

person
Welwyn Hatfield Council put up a man for election without his knowledge.

'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Mystery Machine on the hard shoulder of a Hertfordshire motorway

Hertfordshire Constabularly

The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon