Police operation to tackle catalytic converter thefts in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Police officers have been tackling the theft of catalytic converters in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Danny Loo

A proactive police operation to tackle the theft of catalytic converters in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere resulted in officers identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in the crime.

Police had been targeting hotspot areas to deter and prevent offenders from stealing the devices following an increase in the number of thefts locally.

The owner of the vehicle has been identified but officers are still seeking the suspected thieves.

Although no arrests were made patrols will continue to ensure the community and their vehicles are kept safe from theft.

A spokesperson for WH police said: "Information from the public is vital is tackling this crime.

"If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, please call 999 immediately, giving as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations.

"Even if the attempt was unsuccessful, any information we receive allows us to build up a picture of exactly what is going on and ensure we focus our attention to hotspot locations."