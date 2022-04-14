Herts police take part in modern slavery operation against businesses

The latest phase of Operation Aident took place between March 21 and April 11. - Credit: Archant

Officers from Herts police have taken part in an operation to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking, checking on businesses across the county.

The latest phase of Operation Aident – co-ordinated by the National Crime Agency – took place between March 21 and April 11 with officers checking businesses for labour exploitation.

Nail bars in Abbots Langley, Hatfield, Potters Bar, Baldock, Letchworth, Harpenden and St Albans were subject to unannounced visits.

“Modern Slavery is a serious and often hidden crime which continues to affect people across the UK,” said detective inspector Alex Willcox, from the Serious and Organised Crime Command.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, victims were displaced, and the threat of labour exploitation was heavily impacted as public facing businesses closed often for lengthy periods of time.

“Now restrictions have been lifted, it is likely that some offenders will reassert their control over victims.

“For this reason, this intensification period focused on labour exploitation, in particular nail bars.”

Anyone with concerns about human trafficking or modern slavery should call police via 101, or the national Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700. In an emergency call 999.