News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Herts police take part in modern slavery operation against businesses

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 6:00 PM April 14, 2022
The man required hospital treatment, though the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

The latest phase of Operation Aident took place between March 21 and April 11. - Credit: Archant

Officers from Herts police have taken part in an operation to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking, checking on businesses across the county.

The latest phase of Operation Aident – co-ordinated by the National Crime Agency – took place between March 21 and April 11 with officers checking businesses for labour exploitation.

Nail bars in Abbots Langley, Hatfield, Potters Bar, Baldock, Letchworth, Harpenden and St Albans were subject to unannounced visits.

“Modern Slavery is a serious and often hidden crime which continues to affect people across the UK,” said detective inspector Alex Willcox, from the Serious and Organised Crime Command.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, victims were displaced, and the threat of labour exploitation was heavily impacted as public facing businesses closed often for lengthy periods of time.

“Now restrictions have been lifted, it is likely that some offenders will reassert their control over victims. 

“For this reason, this intensification period focused on labour exploitation, in particular nail bars.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Community pub reopening its doors after £300K refit
  2. 2 Picnic Social brings London-style street food to WGC
  3. 3 Road resurfacing works planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 5 al fresco dining spots in our area you simply have to visit
  2. 5 Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 On the buses: get a ticket to drive with Uno
  5. 8 Exhibition set to reveal redevelopment plans for Ponsbourne Barns
  6. 9 7 of the best hotels in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Lemsford Fete returning with a true English country fair experience

Anyone with concerns about human trafficking or modern slavery should call police via 101, or the national Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700. In an emergency call 999.

Hatfield News
Letchworth Garden City News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

The Welwyn Garden City property is for sale for offers in excess of £1.1m. 

Hot Properties | Gallery

Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

QEII Hospital | Live

Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital

Laura Bill

person
Welwyn Hatfield Council put up a man for election without his knowledge.

'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Mystery Machine on the hard shoulder of a Hertfordshire motorway

Hertfordshire Constabularly

The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon