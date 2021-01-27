Have you seen this distinctive bike stolen from outside Tesco?

Published: 10:00 AM January 27, 2021

This is the type of bike stolen in Hatfield - Credit: Herts police

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a distinctive bicycle.

The bike, which was locked and secured, was stolen from outside Tesco in Oldings Corner, between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Friday, January 22.

It is described as a Ghost SE 13000 Special Edition, with customised red detailing on the wheels and under the handlebars.

PC Tia Lambert, who is investigating, said: “This bicycle is quite distinctive and relatively rare, so I am hoping anyone who has come across it over the weekend may remember doing so.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed someone acting suspiciously around the bike outside Tesco on Friday afternoon. If you have any information which could assist us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email tia.lambert@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/5312/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.