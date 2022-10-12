Hatfield burglars steal £4,000 cash and "family heirlooms"

A property in Heyford Way was burgled on Friday September 23between 7.30 and 8pm. - Credit: Archant

Burglars stole £4,000 in cash and a safe containing jewellery during a Hatfield break-in.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a property in Heyford Way, Hatfield, was targeted on Friday, September 23 between 7.30 and 8pm.

The offenders, described as three men wearing baseball caps and hoodies, entered the property by damaging a window.

A watch and a purse were also in the safe when it was nabbed.

Investigating officer, PC Philip Jowett, said: “Some of the items that have been stolen are of great sentimental value to the victim, with several of the jewellery pieces being family heirlooms that had been inherited from a relative.

"We would like nothing more than to reunite the victims with their stolen property.

“If you were in the area on that Friday around the time specified and have any information, or if you believe you witnessed a number of males behaving suspiciously in the vicinity of Heyford Way, please get in contact.

“It is believed that the offenders left the scene in a dark coloured Mercedes A class. I would appreciate it if anyone who was driving in the area around the times specified that has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to please review the footage and see if they might have captured anything significant.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Jowett through email at philip.jowett@herts.police.uk You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/77088/22.

Remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

