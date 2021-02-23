Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in Hatfield

Published: 5:15 PM February 23, 2021

A car in Hatfield has been damaged and police are appealing to trace a man who is believed to be a key witness and has not yet been identified.

On Tuesday, February 2, at around 10.30am, it is alleged that objects were thrown at a black Ford Fiesta that was parked in Northfield, near Birchwood Playing Fields.

This then caused damage to the body work and a crack to the windscreen according to police.

PC Andy Dockerill, who is investigating, said: “We have received multiple reports of incidents of vehicles being damaged near this area, and we want to assure residents that we are taking these reports seriously and have launched an investigation.

“It was reported that the owner of the vehicle was alerted to the damage by a man who witnessed the incident. I would particularly like to speak to him, as he could be a key witness and could assist with our enquiries. If that was you, or you know who he was, please get in touch with me as soon as you can.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please get in contact via our reporting methods.”

If you have any information, you can contact PC Dockerill directly via email at andrew.dockerill@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information here online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/10534/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.