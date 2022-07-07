New police HQ granted planning permission as £15m repair bill wiped out

Herts police's Welwyn Garden City will be demolished and rebuilt after planning permission was granted. - Credit: Archant

Planning permission has been granted for a new state-of-the-art headquarters for Hertfordshire Constabulary in Welwyn Garden City.

The current HQ will be demolished and replaced by a more environmentally friendly facility, with work on the new building set to begin in September 2023, taking two years to complete.

The plans – which were granted by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on June 28 – will also see Herts police wipe out a repair bill of around £15m for the current outdated headquarters in Stanborough Road.

“The current building has reached the end of its economic lifespan and is in dire need of modernisation,” said Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd.

“On a business level, it is more cost-effective in the medium and long term to replace the building.

“The rejuvenation of the HQ building is just one part of the estates strategy which is committed to retaining and expanding front-line police stations across the county for local communities.”