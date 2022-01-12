Tributes paid to 'truly unique' woman who died after Welwyn Garden City assault

An 82-year-old woman, who died after being assaulted in Welwyn Garden City, has been described as a ‘truly unique person’ in a tribute from her family.

Myra Coutinho-Lopez died in hospital on Thursday, December 16, having been taken there 10 days earlier after she was the victim of an assault at Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate.

In a tribute, Myra’s family said: “Myra Coutinho-Lopez, was the youngest of five sisters. Shortly after her marriage at the age of 21, Myra became mother to two sons and two daughters, who became her focus and priority in life, and she centred around providing for and rearing her children successfully, and continued to do so single-handedly when she sadly became a widow at the young age of 39.

“To that end, Myra cultivated an exceptional career holding several executive positions including at Parliament. Myra's entrepreneurial talent soon shone through as she became extremely accomplished, running multiple businesses as well as real estate both nationally and internationally.

“As a Jehovah's Witness, Myra dedicated much of her life to helping others realize the joy and peace that she had experienced from her faith. Her kindness, generosity and hospitality were abundant, Myra had a strong commitment to supporting others whenever and wherever possible, not only with her time and finances but also with her business acumen.

“An independent, vibrant and active lady, Myra loved to dance. She was a talented musician who could play any tune “by ear” and often entertained others with her keyboard skills and singing or playing the CDs that she had personally created and recorded later on in life and that she aptly named 'Myra's Sunset Wonder'.

“A truly unique person with a wonderful sense of humour, Myra exuded confidence, she was an attractive lady, who was always fashionably dressed, and well-presented and remained so throughout her years.

“Myra was never shy to share advice on how to maintain good looks and health and have a positive outlook for the future. She truly was an example of how to survive and thrive in life despite adversities and setbacks.

“Myra's life was taken away from her on December 16, 2021, and has left behind a tremendous void to all who knew her including her beloved children, extended family and lifelong friends worldwide, who miss her deeply and will continue to cherish her memory and honour her legacy of kindness, fortitude and generosity.”

A 24-year-old woman from Welwyn Garden City, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, remains on bail until Friday, February 4.

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/95733/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.