Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
A man is believed to have murdered his partner before jumping off a shopping centre roof, the WHT can reveal.
Police have confirmed they are investigating a suspected murder and suspected suicide following last Friday's linked incidents.
Officers were first alerted to the horrific series of events following reports that a man had been found unresponsive near the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City at just before 12.30pm on September 17.
Although officers attended the scene the man was subsequently pronounced deceased.
Later that afternoon, at around 5.30pm, police received a report that a woman had been found deceased inside a property in Sweet Briar in the town.
It was subsequently confirmed that both of the deceased people were known to one another and an investigation was launched by the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit to establish the circumstances of their deaths.
A spokesperson told the WHT: "The man’s death is now being treated as a suspected suicide and the woman’s death is being treated as a suspected murder.
"Police believe both the deaths to be linked and are not seeking anyone else in connection with them."