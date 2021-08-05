News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:24 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM August 5, 2021
Louise Kam has been missing since Monday, July 26

Louise Kam was last seen on Monday, July 26. - Credit: Met Police

Two men have been charged with murder after a body was found in the search for a missing Potters Bar woman. 

Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet at around 12.30pm on Monday, July 26. 

Police said the 71-year-old had been driving a black BMW 3 Series convertible, registration number LM11 ECJ, from Borehamwood to Barnet before making her way to the area of Willesden High Road. 

The BMW was recovered by police two days later on July 28, before the body of a woman was found at an address in Harrow on Sunday, August 1. 

Mohamed El Abboud, 26, of Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, of Wood End Road, Harrow, have both been charged with murder, with the pair appearing at the Old Bailey via video link on Wednesday. 

You may also want to watch:

Ms Kam is described as a Chinese woman, around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long black hair and brown eyes. 

She usually dresses smartly and often carries a red handbag.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city' - warning over development plans for Broadwater Road
  2. 2 Lack of confidence in Welwyn Hatfield council following housing safety scandal
  3. 3 Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder
  1. 4 Welwyn Garden City's Jodie Williams eases into Olympic 400m semi-final
  2. 5 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
  3. 6 Hollywood in Hertfordshire: 17 film stars and movie directors who have visited Welwyn Hatfield
  4. 7 Herts Council has 'pattern of mishandling children's services complaints'
  5. 8 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  6. 9 Jodie Williams gunning for gold after barrier-breaking personal best at Tokyo 2020 Olympics
  7. 10 It's coming home! Welwyn Garden City's Commemoration Jug claimed by Reis Suart

Formal identification of the body found in Harrow is yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed.

Det Chf Insp Brian Howie, said: “Louise’s disappearance is entirely out of character. Her family – in particular her two sons – are extremely worried about her. 

“Officers are also becoming increasingly concerned for Louise’s safety. 

"It is vital that anyone who knows anything gets in touch with police or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.” 

If you have any information, call the incident room on 020 8721 4205, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 7210/29july, or report online at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S73-PO1

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sky Atlantic is currently showing Band of Brothers which was mostly filmed in Hatfield.

9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers

Dan Mountney

person
Great Britain's Laura Trott has won a gold medal in the women's omnium at the Rio Olympic Velodrome

Olympics

When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Dan Mountney

person
Darryl Harding

Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The early seasons of Grange Hill can be seen on BritBox.

Nostalgia | Video

Do you remember when Grange Hill was filmed in Hatfield?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon