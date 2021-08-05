Body found in search for missing woman as two men charged with murder

Published: 10:24 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM August 5, 2021

Louise Kam was last seen on Monday, July 26. - Credit: Met Police

Two men have been charged with murder after a body was found in the search for a missing Potters Bar woman.

Louise Kam was last seen by a family member near the Spires Shopping Centre in Barnet at around 12.30pm on Monday, July 26.

Police said the 71-year-old had been driving a black BMW 3 Series convertible, registration number LM11 ECJ, from Borehamwood to Barnet before making her way to the area of Willesden High Road.

The BMW was recovered by police two days later on July 28, before the body of a woman was found at an address in Harrow on Sunday, August 1.

Mohamed El Abboud, 26, of Gallants Farm Road, Barnet, and Kusai Al-jundi, 23, of Wood End Road, Harrow, have both been charged with murder, with the pair appearing at the Old Bailey via video link on Wednesday.

Ms Kam is described as a Chinese woman, around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long black hair and brown eyes.

She usually dresses smartly and often carries a red handbag.

Formal identification of the body found in Harrow is yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed.

Det Chf Insp Brian Howie, said: “Louise’s disappearance is entirely out of character. Her family – in particular her two sons – are extremely worried about her.

“Officers are also becoming increasingly concerned for Louise’s safety.

"It is vital that anyone who knows anything gets in touch with police or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information, call the incident room on 020 8721 4205, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 7210/29july, or report online at mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S73-PO1.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.