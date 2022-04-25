The playing fields at the back of Birchwood Leisure Centre. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Two men on a motorbike reportedly hit a man, causing him to fall and break his ankle before breaking a leisure centre's window in Hatfield.

Both incidents allegedly took place between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, April 14.

Firstly, according to police, a man in his 60s was struck in the face after being involved in an altercation with the two individuals on Heathcote Avenue.

This caused the man to fall and break his ankle.

Secondly, a window was broken at the nearby Birchwood Leisure Centre, in Longmead.

Two males were seen riding a motorcycle on the playing pitches and were asked to leave by staff.

They then threw coke cans at the leisure centre's window, causing it to smash.

The males are both described as white, with English accents.

One stood at around 5ft 9in and had a large build.

He wore a dark crash helmet, dark clothing including a grey or black jacket with a full-length zip, and black trousers.

The other was slim and between 5ft 8in and 5ft 11in tall.

He wore a black jacket with a full-length zip and black trousers.

This individual was also seen carrying a cardboard box of 24 cans of coke.

Hertfordshire Police's detective constable Alicia Vieyra said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents to get in touch.

"Did you see what happened? Did you see the motorbike in the area?

"Please get in touch if you think you can help.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, I encourage you to check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help our enquiries.”

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org