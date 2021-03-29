Have you seen this motocross bike stolen during a burglary?

Published: 2:23 PM March 29, 2021

A motocross bike was stolen during a burglary in Welwyn Garden City, and Herts police have released an image of it in the hopes of tracking it down and returning it to its rightful owner.

The white, yellow and blue Husqvarna TE250 was stolen from an address in Holwell Hyde, between 12.15am and 12.45am on Saturday March 20.

Detective constable Alicia Vieyra, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “Understandably, the owner is incredibly keen to get the bike back and I am appealing for anyone with information which could assist our efforts to please get in touch.

“It is believed the bike was loaded onto a vehicle which had parked nearby. Do you recall seeing anything suspicious in the area between the times stated? Or have you captured dash cam footage of a vehicle driving in the area? The roads would have been quiet at that time, so it may have been more noticeable.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone who may have come across the bike itself.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email alicia.vieyra@herts.pnn.police.uk, or you can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/20091/21.