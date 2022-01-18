News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Axes and knives found during weapons raid

Matt Adams

Published: 1:09 PM January 18, 2022
Offensive weapons were found at an address in Wadnall Way, Knebworth.

Offensive weapons were found at an address in Wadnall Way, Knebworth. - Credit: Google

More than 100 weapons - including axes and knives - were seized during a raid on an address in Knebworth.

A 41 year old man has been arrested and charged after a warrant was executed at his address in Wadnall Way on Friday (January 14).

Officers from the North Herts Scorpion Team entered the property at around 8.30am and following extensive searches 100 weapons were discovered in the address, including axes, knives, knuckle dusters, and a 3D printing machine.

John Daniels was subsequently charged with ten offences of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and one offence of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Monday  where he pleaded not guilty. He will reappear at that same court on February 23.

Knebworth News

