A mini-bus and a trailer full of children's belongings was stolen from 5th Potters Bar Scouts Group. - Credit: 28704869 on Creative Commons

A mini-bus and a trailer full of bikes and children's belongings was stolen from a Potters Bar Scouts group last week.

Police believe the theft to have occurred between 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 30) and 11.30am the following day (March 31), at 5th Potters Bar Scouts.

A spokesperson from the Scouts group told the Welwyn & Hatfield Times that they believe 10.13pm on Wednesday (March 30) is when the vehicle was actually taken.

When the offence took place, the perpetrators forced entry into the Scouts' secure compound, causing damage.

They then made their escape in the mini-bus with the trailer being towed behind.

The mini-bus was later found in St Martins Close, Enfield, with its ignition and side-windows smashed.

Unfortunately for the Scout group, the trailer is still missing.

This trailer contained the children's personal belongings, bicycles and the group's camping equipment, in preparation for an activity weekend.

One example of the personal nature of the trailer's, was described by the spokesperson for 5th Potters Bar Scouts: "Jodie's (one of the leaders in her mid 20’s) bike was in the trailer, this was passed onto her from her late grandfather.

"It was a Specialized Rockhopper 27.5” wheel mountain bike. Red."

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for the Phoenix Explorer Scouts group, so that they can "do something fun together, to make up for the recent theft of their belongings."

The trailer contained the children's bikes, personal belongings and the group's camping equipment. - Credit: Nicole Pendrell-Smith

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said on the matter: "Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Potters Bar.

"Between 10.30pm on Wednesday (30 March) and 11.15am on Thursday (31 March), a mini-bus was stolen from the Furzefield Centre in Mutton Lane.

"It was later found on Thursday in St Martins Close, Enfield. A trailer which was attached to the mini-bus remains missing.

"Any witness or anyone with information should report it online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/25460/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."