Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty. - Credit: PA

A Metropolitan Police officer from Welwyn Garden City has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer while on duty.

PC Joseph Demir appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (April 5) charged with one count of sexual assault towards a man.

The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates' Court for a further hearing on April 28. - Credit: PA

Demir, 24, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court. - Credit: PA

Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail with conditions.

The conditions are not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly.