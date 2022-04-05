News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Met police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:35 PM April 5, 2022
Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty. - Credit: PA

A Metropolitan Police officer from Welwyn Garden City has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer while on duty. 

PC Joseph Demir appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today (April 5) charged with one count of sexual assault towards a man. 

The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates' Court for a further hearing on April 28. - Credit: PA

Demir, 24, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. 

The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a further hearing on April 28. 

PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court. - Credit: PA

Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail with conditions.  

The conditions are not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly. 

Metropolitan Police
Welwyn Garden City News

