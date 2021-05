Published: 11:35 AM May 14, 2021

Six men have been charged as part of an investigation into a series of high-end, keyless vehicle thefts across Hertfordshire and the surrounding counties – including in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Potters Bar and St Albans.

The men were arrested after a warrant was executed in East Herts on Friday, May 7, with the operation the culmination of a long-running investigation by the police’s Tactical Resources Team, supported by colleagues from the Serious and Organised Crime Command.

The men have all been charged with conspiracy to steal and using apparatus for the purpose of interfering with wireless telegraphy between November 6, 2020 and May 7, 2021. They are as follows:

Marijus Mickeliunas, 25, of Barnmead Gardens, Dagenham

Davidos Astravas, 32, of Rosemary Gardens, Dagenham

Arturas Navikas, 37, of Lambourne Crescent, Chigwell

Martynas Kuzma, 19, of Welling Road, Orsett

Andrius Semenkovas, 31, of Welling Road, Orsett

Yuozas Velicka, 20, of Welling Road, Orsett

Investigators have so far linked 44 offences to the series, committed across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Essex, London and Surrey.

30 of those offences took place in the Herts towns of Berkhamsted, Borehamwood, Croxley Green, Cuffley, Hatfield, Potters Bar, Sawbridgeworth, St Albans, Watford and Welwyn Garden City

All six have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, June 7.

Three ‘chop shops’ have also been identified, where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles.