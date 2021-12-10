Two men arrested as pedestrian hospitalised following collision

The incident happened in The Common on Thursday. - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian was hospitalised following a collision in Hatfield.

The incident happened at around 12.30am on Thursday in The Common, near to the Favourite Chicken shop, following an altercation.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains at this time.

Detective Constable Laura Frelford said: “Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you believe you witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to or immediately after it, please get in contact.

“Alternatively, if you have any mobile phone footage or have dash cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time specified, please get in touch so we can review it. Even something that may seem minor or insignificant could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Frelford directly via email at laura.frelford@herts.police.uk.

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/96475/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.