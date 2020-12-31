Have you seen wanted Charlie Brinkley?

Published: 10:43 AM December 31, 2020

Have you seen this man? - Credit: Herts Police

A man who has connections with Welwyn Garden City and Northampton is wanted in connection with breach of licence.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Charlie Brinkley, aged 22.

You can report information on his whereabouts online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

If you have seen him in the last few moments, call 999.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.