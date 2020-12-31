News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Have you seen wanted Charlie Brinkley?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:43 AM December 31, 2020   
Wanted man

Have you seen this man? - Credit: Herts Police

A man who has connections with Welwyn Garden City and Northampton is wanted in connection with breach of licence.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Charlie Brinkley, aged 22.

You can report information on his whereabouts online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

If you have seen him in the last few moments, call 999.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Hatfield House | Video

Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon

Film | Video

Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon