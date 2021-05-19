Police helicopter helps with arrest following reports of 'threatening' man with knife

Published: 10:06 AM May 19, 2021

A 33-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested following reports of man having a knife.

Herts police responded to calls about a man with a knife acting in a threatening manner in Hollybush Lane at around at 8.30pm last night, Tuesday, May 18.

Officers arrived and searched the area, with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and a man was arrested.

No one was hurt during the incident.