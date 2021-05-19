News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Police helicopter helps with arrest following reports of 'threatening' man with knife

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:06 AM May 19, 2021   
A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police. - Credit: Archant

A 33-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested following reports of man having a knife.

Herts police responded to calls about a man with a knife acting in a threatening manner in Hollybush Lane at around at 8.30pm last night, Tuesday, May 18.

Officers arrived and searched the area, with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and a man was arrested.

No one was hurt during the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City

Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Asda gas leak

Supermarket evacuated following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

person
Hertsmere Borough Council wants to introduce a lottery. Picture: Pixabay.

Unclaimed £1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Welwyn Hatfield

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon