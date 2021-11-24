Man shouts racially offensive language and throws food at woman

Reports of a racially aggravated offence on Potters Bar's High Street have prompted the police to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A woman was getting into her car, which was parked near Pizza Di-Napoli, when a man allegedly shouted offensive and racially offensive language towards her, before throwing food onto her windscreen. He then drove off in a white van.

The incident occurred at around 6.55pm on Friday, November 12.

PC Nikki Daniels, who is investigating, said: “It is believed there were a number of people around at the time who may have seen what happened.

"As part of our ongoing enquiries into the incident, we’re appealing for any witnesses to please come forward. Did you see the incident take place? Or did you see those involved prior to it? If you have any information at all, we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to email nikki.daniels@herts.police.uk. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/88680/21.

Hertfordshire Constabulary takes incidents of hate crime seriously. If you have been a victim, please report it. Specialist officers are on hand to provide support.