Witness appeal after man reportedly exposes himself towards woman

Published: 10:08 AM March 15, 2021

A man reportedly exposed himself and touched himself towards a woman in Potters Bar, and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in Thornton Road, sometime between 12.15pm and 1pm, on Monday, February 22.

When the man noticed that the victim, a woman in her 30s, had turned around and witnessed what he was doing, he quickly walked off towards the main road.

The man has been described as Asian, aged approximately between 25 and 29 years old, around 5ft 5in tall, of small build, with a light moustache.

He was wearing a thick brown puffer jacker, smart black trousers and black shoes.

PC Samantha Penhall, who is investigating, said: “Incidents of this nature are extremely unpleasant to witness and I am keen to trace the man involved.

“Did you see what happened, or do you recall seeing someone matching this description in the area around the time? If so, please get in contact with me. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage which could assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/14180/21.