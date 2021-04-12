'Dangerous' man imprisoned for sexual assault in Hatfield

Published: 10:30 AM April 12, 2021

A man has been sent to prison after he sexually assaulted a woman in Hatfield Garden Village last year.

Steven Carlisle, 23, of Manor Parade, Hatfield, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison at St Albans Crown Court, and has also been placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.

The court heard that at around 4.50pm on Friday, March 20 last year, a woman in her 50s was walking her dogs along Great Braitch Lane when she noticed Carlisle behind her.

Carlisle then grabbed her and placed his hand across her face, before indecently exposing himself.

The victim managed to run away and reported the incident to the police. Carlisle was arrested on April 7, 2020.

Det Sgt Daniel Webb, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "This incident understandably caused residents a lot of concern and so I hope this news is reassuring.

"Carlisle was regarded as 'dangerous' during the judge's closing statement and I hope that he spends his time behind bars reflecting on his behaviour.

"Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the victim. She suffered a frightening ordeal and yet showed huge strength and bravery throughout the case."

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, or you can speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.