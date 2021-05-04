Man found with head injuries following assault

Published: 2:24 PM May 4, 2021

A man was assaulted in Welwyn Garden City and Herts police are appealing for witnesses.

At around 9pm on Tuesday. April 20, a man in his 50s was discovered with head injuries in woodland behind Woodland Rise.

The man required hospital treatment, however his injuries are not life changing or life threatening.

Det Con Laura Frelford, who is investigating, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch.

“Were you in the woodland off Woodland Rise, or in the general area, around the time of the incident and if so did you see anything suspicious?

“Do you live nearby and have CCTV footage which may have captured something of interest to the investigation?

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at laura.frelford@herts.pnn.police.uk."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/29021/21.