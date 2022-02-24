The man required hospital treatment, though the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening. - Credit: PA

Hertfordshire Constabulary are appealing for help from the public with information after a man was found injured in Hatfield.

The man required hospital treatment, though the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

He was found on February 5 (Saturday) at around 9pm on Beaconsfield Road.

Detective Constable Sonja Townsend, who is investigating, said: “We are working to establish how the injuries were caused.

"It was reported that the man was assisted by an unknown man and a woman, who helped him up to his feet and got him home safely.

"I would like to talk to them as they may have key information that could assist with our investigation. If this was you, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

"Alternatively, if you were in the Beaconsfield Road area around the time specified and believe you may have witnessed the incident or saw something suspicious, please get in touch."

You can email DC Townsend, report information online, use online web chat, or phone 101 quoting reference 41/10827/22.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit online.