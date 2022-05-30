A cyclist was struck on the back of the head by a moped user near Hatfield railway station, and was beaten while he tried to call police - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s was attacked on Great North Road in Hatfield, near the bus depot and railway station.

At around 6.05am on Wednesday, May 18, the victim was cycling to work when he was struck on the back of a head by the hand of a man riding a moped.

Two white males, who were riding the moped, then pushed him from his bike while he was trying to call the police.

The man was then punched and kicked before his assailants made their escape.

The two attackers are described as being between 18 and 22 years of age.

Police constable Matthew Mason, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was simply on his way to work.

"Thankfully, he wasn’t more seriously injured but he has been left shaken.

"It is believed that the moped may have been travelling on false plates and we have therefore been unable to trace it at this time.

"As a result, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the moped in the area, to please get in touch - particularly if you have captured it on a dash cam.

"Any information at all could prove key to identifying these males."

Witnesses can make reports online (https://www.herts.police.uk/​​​​​​​) or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference 41/39175/22.