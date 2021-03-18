News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after 'offensive comments' made to passers-by

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 3:22 PM March 18, 2021   
Picture: Joe Giddens

Herts police have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of public order offences - Credit: PA

A man was arrested yesterday after allegedly making offensive comments to a couple in Hatfield, and then to a woman and her child in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts police have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of public order offences and he is currently in police custody.

Welwyn Hatfield Intervention Sgt Chris Bignell said: “We would like to reassure residents that we responded to these reports swiftly and that a man is currently in custody."

Witnesses and anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR689 of March 17.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

