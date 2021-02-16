Man and woman punched in the face in Welwyn

Published: 10:26 AM February 16, 2021

A man and woman were punched near a wooded area on Roundabout Lane - Credit: Helen Drake

A woman suffered a cut lip and a man's jaw was bruised after they were punched by a man in Welwyn.

The altercation took place just after midday on Friday, February 12 near a wooded area on Roundabout Lane.

The offender was described as a white man, aged around 30, 6ft tall, with a ginger beard. He was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and a blue beanie hat.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

PC Richard Tomlinson, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident and saw anything which was suspicious or that could assist our enquiries.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at richard.tomlinson@herts.pnn.police.uk."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/10572/21 or 41/10570/21.