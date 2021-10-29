News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Nine Insulate Britain protestors arrested after disruption on M25

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 2:42 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 3:10 PM October 29, 2021
Junction 21a of the M25

Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to thank affected motorists for their patience whilst officers dealt with the situation. - Credit: David Smith

Several arrests have been made in connection with a protest on the M25 earlier today.

Police were called at 10.26am to reports of Insulate Britian protestors near junction 21A (Bricket Wood) of the M25. By 10.49am, nine people were arrested and taken to custody.

Superintendent Sue Jameson said: “Officers were on the scene within minutes, making swift arrests in order to ensure the safety of all road users.

"We would like to thank affected motorists for their patience whilst officers dealt with the situation.

“These protestors have made it clear that they intend to continue causing disruption nationally. We have robust plans in place in order to minimise any disruption and to allow us to make arrests as quickly as we can.

You may also want to watch:

“Please be assured that a full investigation is underway, and we are working as quickly as possible alongside the CPS and other affected forces to build up the required evidence in each case.”

Most Read

  1. 1 5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
  2. 2 Driver seriously injured after crash on M25
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 The real-life Q branch – remembering Welwyn’s secret Second World War station
  2. 5 Ashley Court residents furious after burglary and service charges bill despite building remaining empty
  3. 6 Welwyn Hatfield has lowest number of Covid-19 cases in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  5. 8 When do the clocks go back in 2021 and British Summer Time ends?
  6. 9 Motorbikes stolen from garage in Welwyn burglary
  7. 10 Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of planned 2022 opening
Herts Live
Hertfordshire Highways
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tewin plot 65 Warrengate Farm

Rural land near Welwyn to go on sale next month

Dan Mountney

person
Brian Canning with his WHBC bill.

Tenant's despair over bill for council tax on mouldy flat

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Welwyn Garden City

9 questions to decide how Welwyn Garden City you are!

Dan Mountney

person
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon