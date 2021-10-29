Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to thank affected motorists for their patience whilst officers dealt with the situation. - Credit: David Smith

Several arrests have been made in connection with a protest on the M25 earlier today.

Police were called at 10.26am to reports of Insulate Britian protestors near junction 21A (Bricket Wood) of the M25. By 10.49am, nine people were arrested and taken to custody.

Superintendent Sue Jameson said: “Officers were on the scene within minutes, making swift arrests in order to ensure the safety of all road users.

"We would like to thank affected motorists for their patience whilst officers dealt with the situation.

“These protestors have made it clear that they intend to continue causing disruption nationally. We have robust plans in place in order to minimise any disruption and to allow us to make arrests as quickly as we can.

“Please be assured that a full investigation is underway, and we are working as quickly as possible alongside the CPS and other affected forces to build up the required evidence in each case.”