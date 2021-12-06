Hatfield man faces murder charge

A Hatfield man has been charged with murder at Luton Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man from Hatfield has been charged with murder in connection with an incident in Luton.

Karan Soni, 26, of Birchwood Avenue, attended Luton Crown Court on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Dewsbury Road on Monday November 29, and the victim has been named as 34-year-old Tola Piper from Bedford.

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Piper and we ask that they are given space and privacy to grieve.

“The investigation is progressing and anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting Operation Mist