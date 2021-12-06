News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Hatfield man faces murder charge

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 1:45 PM December 6, 2021
A Hatfield man has been charged with murder at Luton Crown Court.

A Hatfield man has been charged with murder at Luton Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A man from Hatfield has been charged with murder in connection with an incident in Luton.

Karan Soni, 26, of Birchwood Avenue, attended Luton Crown Court on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Dewsbury Road on Monday November 29, and the victim has been named as 34-year-old Tola Piper from Bedford.

Det Ch Insp Sam Khanna, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Piper and we ask that they are given space and privacy to grieve.

“The investigation is progressing and anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting Operation Mist

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

County lines drug runners jailed after undercover police sting

Dan Mountney

person
news@thecomet.net

Herts Live News

A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Joseph Small

County lines drug dealer jailed for more than seven years

Dan Mountney

person
Inside of the Howard Centre, a shopping centre in Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire

Herts Live News

Purse stolen from 74-year-old woman

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon