Log thrown through hairdressers' window in Knebworth
A log was thrown through a glass window of 4 Hair Ltd along London Road in Knebworth.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident, which occurred at around 7.40pm on Friday, October 15 and caused the window to smash.
The offenders were described as three teenage boys on bicycles. One was said to be wearing a red Puma tracksuit, another was wearing a blue tracksuit and the third was wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts.
PC Joe Massey said: “This is a busy street and we believe that several people may have witnessed this incident taking place, or the events immediately after. If you did, and have not yet spoken to the police, please get in contact.
Anyone with information should contact PC Massey at joe.massey@herts.police.uk.
You can report information online, speak to an operator via their online webchat or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/80398/21.
