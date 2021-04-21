Man suffers fractured skull and bleed on the brain after pub assault
- Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant
A man is in hospital with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after an assault at a pub in Lemsford, near Welwyn Garden City.
The incident occurred outside The Sun Inn at around 8pm on Sunday, April 18.
It is believed a fight had occurred between two groups of people, during which a man was knocked unconscious, fracturing his skull and causing a bleed on his brain. He remains in hospital at this time.
A second man suffered a dislocated shoulder during the incident.
Herts police are investigating the assault, with detective sergeant Daniel Webb, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, saying: “Our investigations into the incident are continuing.
“The pub was busy at the time and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to police, to please get in touch.”
If you have any information, contact DS Webb by emailing daniel.webb@herts.pnn.police.uk.
To report any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/28144/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Is the era of face-to-face GP appointments over in Hertfordshire?
- 2 Parents thank school for going 'above and beyond' to include children who had to shield for over a year
- 3 What to do if you see these hazardous caterpillars in a park
- 4 Is Hertfordshire set to become the new British Hollywood?
- 5 Galleria launches 'We Love Local' venture for businesses
- 6 Taxi driver found guilty of driving offences
- 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 8 Pregnant woman jailed for more than two years for killing cyclist
- 9 Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager
- 10 'These heroes deserve a proper pay rise' - Demonstration of support for NHS workers to be held outside New QEII