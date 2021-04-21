Man suffers fractured skull and bleed on the brain after pub assault

Published: 11:19 AM April 21, 2021

A man is in hospital with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after an assault at a pub in Lemsford, near Welwyn Garden City.

The incident occurred outside The Sun Inn at around 8pm on Sunday, April 18.

It is believed a fight had occurred between two groups of people, during which a man was knocked unconscious, fracturing his skull and causing a bleed on his brain. He remains in hospital at this time.

A second man suffered a dislocated shoulder during the incident.

Herts police are investigating the assault, with detective sergeant Daniel Webb, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, saying: “Our investigations into the incident are continuing.

“The pub was busy at the time and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened and hasn’t yet spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

If you have any information, contact DS Webb by emailing daniel.webb@herts.pnn.police.uk.

To report any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/28144/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.