Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Two men have been charged following a spate of burglaries in Brookmans Park and Welham Green over the past month.

Lee Foran, 44, of Highbury Quadrant in north London, and John Vanner, 57, of Comet Way have both been charged with the following offences:

A burglary in Bluebridge Road, Brookmans Park, on Thursday, February 3

A burglary in Willow Corner, Bayford, on Thursday, January 20

A burglary in Dellsome Lane, Welham Green, on Monday, January 31

Fraud by false representation

Both men were arrested on February 3 by officers from Operation Scorpion - a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime - and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, March 7.

“Operation Scorpion and our detectives in the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit work closely together to investigate burglary reports and suspicious incidents, proactively targeting those areas,” said Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Kash Hussain.

“If you see something suspicious and believe it’s a crime in action, please call 999 straight away if you can rather than waiting to report it later. As these arrests show, we can get there quickly to help you.”