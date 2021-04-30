News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Published: 8:53 AM April 30, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

David Hunter: 37, of Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Ford C-Max on May 3 at Cornerfield, Hatfield when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Shane Calvert: 19, of St Johns Close, Welwyn. Drove a Ford Focus on Great North Road at Welwyn at 70mph when the limit was 40mph. Fined £369 plus victim services £37 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points

Peter Olave: 31, of Great Ganett, Welwyn Garden City. Damaged a window belonging to Stevenage Borough Council on July 28 at Stevenage. Ordered to pay compensation £57, victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Eddie Jewitt: 29, of Talbot Road, Hatfield. On September 19 contacted a person at Welwyn Garden City who he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order made by Hertford Family Court. Drove a car within 100 metres of the home address of a person, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Hertford Family Court on September 2 at Welwyn Garden City. Used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a woman in Hatfield on August 17. Community order made - curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £620.

Stacey Bennett: 39, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield. On October 22 was drunk and disorderly at Comet Way, Hatfield. Fined £40 and victim services £34.

Mark Hall: 32, of Hunter Close, Potters Bar. Stole alcohol and meat from BP, Borehamwood on March 28. Stole TV from Tesco, Borehamwood March 28. Stole a TV from Tesco, Borehamwood on March 18. Stole meat from BP Garage, Borehamwood on March 15. Used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a person at St Albans on February 23. Stole beer from Tesco, St Albans on February 23. Damaged a glass door belonging to Tesco, St Albans on February 23. Fined £40 plus compensation £853, victim services £90 and court costs £85. Community order made: curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Hugh Wilson: 51, of Maryland, Hatfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on November 23 by failing to attend his appointments. Ordered to pay court costs £85. Community order made: curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Barry Garside-Neville: 36, of Hazelwood Road, Hatfield. Had in his possession a quantity of cannabis at Welwyn Garden City on May 22. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Desmond Stockdale: 45, of Hill End, Hatfield. On July 27 drove a Mercedes on the A10 at Wormley at 91mph when the speed limit was 70mph. On July 22 drove a Mercedes on the A10 at Wormley at 98mph when the speed limit was 70mph. On July 20 drove a Mercedes on the A10 at Wormley at 104mph when the speed limit was 70mph. On June 29 drove a Mercedes on the A10 at Wormley at 102mph when the speed limit was 70mph. Fined £1,000 plus victim services £100 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Ali Subhan: 18, of Salisbury Road, Welwyn Garden city. Had in his possession a knife at Welwyn Garden City on February 24. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Robert Rickard: 28, of Burfield Close, Hatfield. Drove a Mercedes A200 on Heronswood Road, Welwyn Garden City on March 9, 2020 at 41mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £250 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

David Peake: 41, of Guessens Grove, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Bentley Continental on Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City on May 8 when he was using a mobile phone. Fined £667 plus victim services £66 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

