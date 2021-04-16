The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 10:33 AM April 16, 2021

Allen James: 58, of Osborn House, Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. On July 12 had in his possession a quantity of cannabis in Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £22.

Novethi Tutani: 40, of Barrington Mews, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Ford Fiesta at Barrington Mews, Welwyn Garden City whilst over the drink drive limit. Tutani had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £96 plus victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Joshua Muchato: 58, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. Failed to provide a breath test when suspected of having driven a vehicle on December 20 at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 4 months suspended for 24 months

Paul Caulfield: 32, of Bracken Court, Hatfield. On May 8 at Welwyn Garden City resisted a Police Constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £40 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Harry Swain: 21, of Conningsby Drive, Potters Bar. On December 29 was in possession of an offensive weapon, had a belt wrapped around his hand at Fore Street, Hertford and was in possession of a quantity of cannabis. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Adam Duke: 36, of Glenwood, Welwyn Garden City. Parked his Peugeot on a junction and blocked the pavement at Thieves Lane, Hertford. Fined £30 plus victim services £32.

Damon Whitcombe: 37, of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield. On February 16, 2020 at Hatfield used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a Police Constable. Committed to prison for 6 weeks. Ordered to pay compensation £100.

Lewis Maskell: 23, of Viaduct Way, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, failed to attend unpaid work on November 23. Fined £40 plus court costs £80.

Gheorghe Zota: 37, of Finch Close, Hatfield. Drove a Skoda Fabia on December 18 at Dellfield Road, Hatfield while over the drink drive limit. Zota had 139 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Zota also drove the vehicle without no MOT, insurance and driving licence. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 34 months.

John Coulter: 42, of Marshe Close, Potters Bar. On August 1 assaulted two woman in Potters Bar. Community order made. Ordered to pay compensation £300.

Simon Ingram: 44, of Springfield Road, St Albans. On August 2 assaulted a Police Constable by beating him at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £50.

Abraham Thonduparampin: 57, of Meadowcroft Street, St Albans. On January 1 drove a Volkswagen Passat on London Road, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Thonduparampin had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £320 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.