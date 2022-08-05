The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Perisor Stoian: 23, of Millwards, Hatfield.

On May 1, 2021 assaulted a woman at Croydon by beating her. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made – unpaid work requirement.

Jemal Scarlett: 32, of Lemsford Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On June 23, 2020 drove a Mercedes on the North Circular Road, NW10 whilst not wearing a seat belt. Fined £166 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110.

Ryan Ellis: 37, Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of prison. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.

Jake Barrington: 32, of Robins Way, Hatfield.

Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of prison in that he failed to attend appointments. Fined £200.

Paul Murphy: 37, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of prison in that he failed to attend appointments. Fined £50 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.

Babatunde Loye: 51, of Eddington Cresent, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 9 drove a Land Rover Vogue on Cavendish Way, Hatfield at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £230 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Toby Hunt: 40, of West View, Hatfield.

On February 3, 2021 drove a Mercedes Sprinter on Wellfield Road, Hatfield and had 3 children occupying two passenger seats with two being restrained by only one seatbelt. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £90. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Craig Peters: 34, of Wheatley Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On May 11 drove a Mitsubishi on Barnet Bypass when there was a proportion of cocaine in his blood. Peters had 13 micrograms per litre. Fined £230 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £200. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Michelle Brown: 49, of Moffats Lane, Brookmans Park.

On August 9 drove a Porche on Mutton Lane, Potters Bar at 37 mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £90 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £90. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 3 months.

Paul Murphy: 37, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On February 22 stole GHD straighteners from John Lewis, Welwyn Garden City. On March 15 stole Bose Whitesmoke headphones from John Lewis, Welwyn Garden City. On June 27 stole 2 pairs of sunglasses from John Lewis, Welwyn Garden City. On July 10 stole 2 pairs of sunglasses from John Lewis, Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay compensation £1,221. Committed to prison for 6 weeks