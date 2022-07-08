The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Dr Stefania Cuffari: 51, of Chace Avenue, Potters Bar.

On June 20, 2021 drove a silver Mercedes on Forbes Avenue, Potters Bar while over the drink drive limit. Cuffari had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £1,052 plus ordered to pay victim services £105 and court costs £620. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Richard Langshaw: 50, of Barleycroft Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 23 at Brookmans Park train station used the railway without a valid ticket. Ordered to pay compensation £18.60 and court costs £350.

John Lambie: 63, of Rowans, Welwyn Garden City.

On July 3, 2021 harassed a man at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £467 plus ordered to pay victim services £47 and court costs £250.

Christopher Briggs: 47, of Chace Avenue, Potters Bar.

On September 16 drove a Ford Transit on Park Street at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £60 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 7 days.

Ionel Farcas: 32, of Cherry Way, Hatfield.

On September 17 drove a Vauxhall Tigra on Wellfield Road, Hatfield without a driving license and when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £390 plus ordered to pay victim services £39 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 55 days.

Nathaniel Brain: 25, of Brookside, South Mimms.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on August 12. Ordered to pay court costs £85. Rehabilitation activity requirement - defendant must comply with new requirements.

Xhemal Murati: 48, of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield.

On March 13, 2021 drove a Ford Kuga on A1 junction 9-10 Northbound at 105mph when the speed limit is 70mph. Fined £909 plus ordered to pay victim services £91 and court costs £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 days.



