The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 7:00 AM June 25, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Aaron Marks: 25, of Field View Court, Welwyn Garden City. On July 25 drove a BMW on Barnet Road, Potters Bar at 37mph when the speed limit is 30 mph. Fined £60 plus ordered to pay victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points. Fined £440 plus ordered to pay victim services £44 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 1 year.

Hugh Delacy: 26, of Westfield, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on January 18, failed to attend appointments. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Cai Anderson Stagg: 18, of Linkfield, Welwyn Garden City. Between May 14 and 15 stole cash from Isabele Hospice, Welwyn Garden City. On June 3 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hatfield. Ordered to pay compensation £300. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Osman Esroy: 36, of Strawberry Field, Hatfield. On July 26, 2019 drove a vehicle when there was no insurance in place. Fined £134 and ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £100.

Rejinold Siripurapu: 33, of Sparrowhawk Place, Hatfield. On September 6 drove a Seat Ibiza on Wellfield Road, Hatfield without a driving licence. Fined £150 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Slawomir Zarach: 42, of Howlands, Welwyn Garden City. On January 2, 2021 failed to provide a specimen of blood at Stevenage when suspected of committing a road traffic offence. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £300. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months. Community order made – unpaid work requirement. 

Beau Hiestand-Cox: 32, of Baker Street, Potters Bar. On August 25 drove a Citroen Berlingo on Mutton Lane, Potters Bar at 38mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £40 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £90. Driving record endorsed with 3 points


 

