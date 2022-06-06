News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 4:25 PM June 6, 2022
The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Darren Kray: 46, of Vera Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On January 12, 2021 assaulted a police officer by beating him and abused another police officer at Welwyn Garden City. On March 11, 2021 assaulted a police officer by beating him at Stevenage. On November 26, 2021 abused 2 people at St Albans. On November 26, 2021 was drunk and disorderly at the Waterend Barn, St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £200, victim services £128, court costs £140. Committed to prison for 4 weeks concurrent suspended for 18 months. 

Connor Timms: 26, of Blythway, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on August 27, 2020 by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. On November 5, 2019 called and threatened a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay court costs £370. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Gail Radley: 51, of Highfield Way, Potters Bar. On October 11 failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of an Audi Q5 who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Valerie Vidler: 64, of Pinewood Drive, Potters Bar. Between September 6 and October 2, 2020 harassed a man at Potters Bar. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made.

Marcus Tate: 46, of Barnard Green, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Croydon Magistrates Court on November 9, 2016 by failing to attend appointments. Fined £1,000 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.


