The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 12:15 PM May 21, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Mark Charlton: 38 of Upperfield Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On October 23 harassed a woman a Welwyn Garden City and damaged her property.  On October 24 assaulted a woman by beating her at Welwyn Garden City. Between October 22 and October 25 sent offensive text messages to a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement. Restraining order made.

Richard Spencer-Heaton: 54, of Great North Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Hatfield Magistrates Court on March 12, 2021 by failing to attend appointments. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay court costs £100.

Vasile Aschiopoaie: 29, of Onslow Close, Hatfield.

On June 26 drove a Toyota Avensis at the Mimms, Hatfield without a driving licence. Fined £116 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points

Kelsey Fashoni: 26, of Wyllyots Close, Potters Bar.

On May 29, failed to provide a specimen of blood following an investigation into whether a road traffic offence at Potters Bar had been committed. Fined £250 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £400. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Wesley Lee: 37, of Coulter Close, Cuffley.

On October 16, 2020 drove a vehicle on Charlton Way, Hoddesdon when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £500 plus ordered to pay victim services £50 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Denise Davies: 48, of Westland Drive, Brookmans Park.

On November 8 failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a BMW in Stevenage who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

