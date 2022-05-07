The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- Credit: Archant
John Charles: 25, of St Lukes Court, Hatfield.
On June 19 and August 21 contacted a person at Hatfield when he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Watford Court on October 12, 2020. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Restraining order made.
Matthew Pink: 35, of Brookside, Potters Bar.
On November 2 stole meat products from Budgens, Radlett. Ordered to pay victim services £22.
Ben Horton: 35, of Chilterns, Hatfield.
On April 19 stole items at Hatfield. On April 19 committed fraud at Hatfield in that he used a bank card belonging to someone else. Committed to prison for 4 weeks.
Glen Wakefield: 36, of Roe Green Lane, Hatfield.
Most Read
- 1 FULL RESULTS: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council local elections 2022
- 2 Driver in his 20s has died after A1 crash near South Mimms
- 3 See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side
- 4 Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park
- 5 Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent to join its Content Academy
- 6 Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development
- 7 Potters Bar solicitor stole more than £340,000 from dementia patient
- 8 Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield
- 9 Thieves steal nearly £5,000 from vulnerable Herts ATM users
- 10 Revealed: The Hertfordshire hotspots named among Phil Spencer's best London commuter towns
Between April 19 and April 21 committed fraud at Hatfield by using someone else’s bank card. On April 21 was in possession of an offensive weapon at Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.