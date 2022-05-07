The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

John Charles: 25, of St Lukes Court, Hatfield.

On June 19 and August 21 contacted a person at Hatfield when he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Watford Court on October 12, 2020. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Restraining order made.

Matthew Pink: 35, of Brookside, Potters Bar.

On November 2 stole meat products from Budgens, Radlett. Ordered to pay victim services £22.

Ben Horton: 35, of Chilterns, Hatfield.

On April 19 stole items at Hatfield. On April 19 committed fraud at Hatfield in that he used a bank card belonging to someone else. Committed to prison for 4 weeks.

Glen Wakefield: 36, of Roe Green Lane, Hatfield.

Between April 19 and April 21 committed fraud at Hatfield by using someone else’s bank card. On April 21 was in possession of an offensive weapon at Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.