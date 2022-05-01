The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Honey Maguire: 51, of Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On July 19, drove a Volkswagen Golf at Lemsford when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Between July 29 and August 25 failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Volkswagen Golf who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £500 plus ordered to pay victim services £50 and court costs £150. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Costas Joannides: 62, of Auckland Road, Potters Bar.

On September 18, 2020 drove a Range Rover on Barnet Road, Potters Bar at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. On October 16 drove a Range Rover on Barnet Road, Potters Bar at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £460 plus ordered to pay victim services £46 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Mahbub Alam: 51, of Highview Gardens, Potters Bar.

On July 7 drove a Toyota on Barnet Road, Potters Bar at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £70 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.