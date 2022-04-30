News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 7:30 AM April 30, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

John Lambie: 62, of Rowans, Welwyn Garden City.

On December 15, 2020 sent a threatening message to a man in Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made – unpaid work requirement. Restraining order made.

James Fogarty: 37, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On March 24 stole a bicycle at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £80 and victim services £128. Committed to prison for 2 weeks. 

Matthew Pink: 35, of Brookside, Potters Bar.

On September 23, assaulted a woman at Potters Bar by beating her. Ordered to pay compensation £200. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Matthew McBride: 41, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On September 4, drove an Audi on Greenways, Hertford when there was a proportion of cocaine in his blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

 

