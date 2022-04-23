News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 9:00 AM April 23, 2022
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Michael Benson: 64, of Birch Court, Howlands, Welwyn Garden City.

On August 4 drove a Jaguar on Howlands, Welwyn Garden City at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £241 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Eddie Jewitt: 30, of Talbot Road, Hatfield.

On March 12 and March 16 made contact with a woman at Hatfield when he was prohibiting from doing so by a restraining order imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court on February 23, 2021. Fined £250 plus ordered to pay victim services £50 and court costs £85.

Ian Jones: 25, of Aldykes, Hatfield.

On June 2 drove an Audi A1 on the A414, Hatfield without due care and attention in that he travelled on the left-hand lane at high speed and was seen to swerve right across the lanes onto the one-way system. Fined £230 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Wesley Lee: 36, of Coulter Close, Cuffley.

On October 16, 2020 drove a vehicle at Charlton Way, Hoddesdon when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Ben Costain: 28, of Bessemer Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On February 19, 2021 drove a Ford Transit at Carlton Road, Harpenden when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle and was using a hand-held mobile phone. Fined £150 plus victim services £34 and court costs £100. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Rebecca Stone: 21, of Bessemer Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on December 30. Fined £50 and ordered to pay court costs £85.


 

