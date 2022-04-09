The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Brice Whiteman: 19, of Sloansway, Welwyn Garden City.

On April 12, 2019 was in possession of a quantity of cocaine and cannabis at Welwyn Garden City. Was also in possession of a knife. Ordered to pay victim services £21 and court costs £85.

Winston Wray: 61, of Marshe Close, Potters Bar.

On May 15 drove a Ford Focus at Tesco Supermarket car park, Mutton Lane, Potters Bar while over the drink drive limit. Wray had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Mark Flack: 62, of Widford Road, Welwyn Garden City.

On March 15, 2021 drove a Ford Transit while using a mobile phone at Hitchin. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Piotr Bernatowicz: 42, of Audreys Close, Hatfield.

On May 31 drove a BMW on the A414, Hemel Hempstead at 115mph when the speed limit is 70mph. Fined £400 plus ordered to pay victim services £40 and court costs £90. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 56 days.

Eddie Jewitt: 30, of Talbot Road, Hatfield.

On January 11 stole groceries from Co-op, Hatfield. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Christopher Hall: 33, of Thundridge Close, Welwyn Garden City.

On March 28, 2022 visited a property in Welwyn Garden City which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Watford family court on August 27, 2021.

Bailey Huntley: 19, of The Minims, Hatfield.

On March 27 was in possession of two large kitchen knives at The Minims, Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 4 months suspended for 18 months.

Derry McDonald: 30, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield.

On September 6 stole Lego from John Lewis, Welwyn Garden City. On September 6, 28, 29 and between November 9 and December 17 made contact with a person in Hatfield who he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Watford Family Court on August 11, 2021. Between November 9 and December 19 stalked a woman at Hatfield. On December 9 stole alcohol from Asda, Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £128, court costs £85 and compensation £421. Committed to prison for 4 months suspended for 2 years