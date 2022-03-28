The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Charlotte Whitcombe: 36, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

On February 2 assaulted a woman at Welwyn Garden City by beating her. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Stefan Lombardi: 31, of Springfields, Welwyn Garden City.

Between January 29 and February 1 harassed a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Restraining order made.

Eddie Jewitt: 30, of Talbot Road, Hatfield.

On December 7 stole two bottles of vodka and damaged an emergency exit door at Tesco, Stevenage. On January 29 stole three bottles of vodka from Tesco Stevenage. On January 19 stole a bottle of vodka from Tesco, Stevenage. Fined £320 plus ordered to pay victim services £34, court costs £85 and compensation £132.

Brett Albert: 31, of Bessemer Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Between July 5 and November 1, 2020 harassed a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £150 plus ordered to pay victim services £150 and court costs £200. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order made.

Claire Della: 44, of Carpenter Way, Potters Bar.

On February 4 drove a Citroen on High Street, Potters Bar while over the drink drive limit. Della had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. An accident also occurred and damaged was caused to another vehicle. Fined £240 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Adeline Ulus: 43, of The Ridgeway, Northaw.

On September 13, 2019 drove a Mercedes on Southgate Road, Potters Bar at 38mph when the speed limit is 30mph. On November 6, 2019 drove a Mercedes on Southgate Road, Potters Bar at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with three points.

John Lambie: 62, of Rowans, Welwyn Garden City.

On November 8 harassed a person at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.