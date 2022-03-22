The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Paul Maslin: 52, of Blackbury Close, Potters Bar. On March 17 failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a Peugeot 206 who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Vincenzo Piacentini: 34, of Astwick Avenue, Hatfield. On July 23 drove an Audi TT on Comet Way, Hatfield when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jo Donnelly: 21, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On December 1 stole Sony headphones and baby monitor from John Lewis, Welwyn Garden City. On February 15 failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £280 plus ordered to pay compensation £328, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Thomas Monk: 28, of St Albans Road, Codicote. On October 10, 2020 drove a Vauxhall Astra at Bragbury End when the front nearside tyre had the ply and cord exposed. Also, the registration number plate was in the front window on the passenger side. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £90. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Lucy-Jane Williams: 33, of Fillingham Way, Hatfield. On July 26, 2019 harassed a man at Hatfield. Fined £307 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Candeniz Jan Senel: 18, of Ashwood Road, Potters Bar. On February 24, 2021 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Potters Bar. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - unpaid work requirement.