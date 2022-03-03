The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Luke Goldsmith: 26, of Furzefield Road, Welwyn Garden City. On August 8 at Welwyn Garden City was in possession of an offensive weapon and destroyed a CCTV camera belonging to a woman at Welwyn Garden City. Used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man at Welwyn Garden City on August 8. Failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of having committed a traffic offence on August 8 at Hatfield. Was in possession of a quantity of diazepam on August 8 at Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £95 and court costs £95. Community order made - unpaid Work Requirement.

Aaron King: 40, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On January 7 was in possession of a folding pocket knife and a quantity of cannabis at Flamsteadbury Lane, Redbourn. Failed to co-operate and provide a roadside breath test on February 7 at Redbourn. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

George Smith: 53, of Meadow Dell, Hatfield. On January 23 drove a Ford Focus on Fore Street, Hertford while over the drink drive limit. Smith had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £700 plus ordered to pay victim services £70 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 19 months.

Christopher Parsons: 21, of Dugdale Hill Lane, Potters Bar. On December 25 obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty at Potters Bar. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Ireneusz Borzynski: 55, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On July 3, 2020 harassed a person at Potters Bar and damaged a gate belonging to Morven House Potters Bar. Ordered to pay compensation £315 plus victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made - unpaid work.

Joshua Hanson-Smith: 35, of Dunham Mews, Hatfield. On July 20 drove a silver Toyota Avensis on Mosquito Way, Hatfield while disqualified from holding a driving licence and there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle. On July 21 drove a silver Toyota Avensis on Park Street, St Albans while disqualified from holding a driving licence and there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle. On July 21 damaged the custody cell at Hatfield police station. Ordered to pay compensation £147 plus victim services £128 court costs £310. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 13 months.

Darren Kray: 46, of Vera Lane, Welwyn. On February 13 harassed a woman at Welwyn and used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man at Welwyn. Ordered to pay compensation £200 plus victim services £128 and court costs £85. Community order made - alcohol treatment requirement.

James Bailey: 24, of Newfields, Welwyn Garden City. On February 17 damaged a garden fence, internal double doors and chair belonging to a man at Welwyn Garden City. Was in possession of a knife at Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City on February 17. Used threatening behaviour towards a person at Welwyn Garden City on February 17. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Briony Allen: 25, of Northlands, Potters Bar. Between January 14 and January 15 destroyed a window pane and patio doors belonging to Magic Life Care at Potters Bar. Ordered to pay victim services £22.

Stefan Lombardi: 31, of Springfields, Welwyn Garden City. On January 13 assaulted a man and a woman at Welwyn Garden City by beating them. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.



